LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparing side by side

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 1.97 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and OneMain Holdings Inc. OneMain Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is presently more affordable than OneMain Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and OneMain Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential is 75.75% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively OneMain Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $44.17, with potential upside of 18.51%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. seems more appealing than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 92.3% respectively. 22.64% are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors OneMain Holdings Inc. beats LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.