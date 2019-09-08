Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 813.04% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $12.6. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 217.60% and its consensus price target is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.