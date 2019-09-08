Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.39
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 813.04% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $12.6. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 217.60% and its consensus price target is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
