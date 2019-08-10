Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.79 N/A -0.95 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 11.91 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 723.53% upside potential and an average target price of $12.6. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 50.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 52.5% respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.