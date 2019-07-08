Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 165.02% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $16.67. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 160.19%. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.