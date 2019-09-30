Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 1 0.00 9.33M -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Midatech Pharma Plc 732,914,375.49% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.