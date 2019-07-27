Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|12.85
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
The average target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 192.97%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, with potential upside of 1,276.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
