Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 12.85 N/A -0.95 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 192.97%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, with potential upside of 1,276.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.