Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.32 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.86 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 162.93% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $16.67. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 59.51% and its average price target is $191.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.