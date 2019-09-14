Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.41 N/A -0.95 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 438.46% and an $12.6 average price target. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 18.64% and its average price target is $1.05. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.