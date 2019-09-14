Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|7.41
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Risk and Volatility
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 438.46% and an $12.6 average price target. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 18.64% and its average price target is $1.05. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
