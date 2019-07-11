Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|14.32
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.93% and an $16.67 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.5% respectively. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.