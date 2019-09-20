Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.97 N/A -0.95 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.55 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Incyte Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

The upside potential is 293.10% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $14.25. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s average price target is $91.13, while its potential upside is 13.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 94.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.