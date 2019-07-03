Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Since Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.46 N/A -0.95 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 70.03 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 162.11%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 82.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.