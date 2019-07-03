Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Since Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|13.46
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|70.03
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 162.11%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 82.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
