Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4 and 14.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$16.67 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 168.87%. Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 44.91% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.19%. Insiders held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.