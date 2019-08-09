Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.47 N/A -0.95 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 466.50 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 800.00% at a $12.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.