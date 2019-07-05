Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.30 N/A -0.95 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 163.35% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $16.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 186.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.4%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.