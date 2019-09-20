Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.54 N/A -0.95 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.73 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.25, with potential upside of 313.04%. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 81.05% and its consensus price target is $30.67. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.