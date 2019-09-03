Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

As Biotechnology companies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 3 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 854.55% and an $12.6 average target price. Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 40.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Alkermes plc has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.