Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.17 N/A -0.95 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Affimed N.V. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.6, and a 884.38% upside potential. Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 188.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 41.7% respectively. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.