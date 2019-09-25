Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Reaches $3.38 After 9.00% Up Move; Primecap Management Company Trimmed Its Carnival (CCL) Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 0.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 200,125 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Primecap Management Company holds 21.93 million shares with $1.02 billion value, down from 22.13 million last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $34.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New XERMELO® (Telotristat Ethyl) Data in Clinical Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON: PATIENTS ALSO HAD REDUCED U5-HIAA LEVELS; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines AgencyThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $359.20 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $3.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LXRX worth $32.33 million more.

Analysts await Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LXRX Options Trading Takes Off During Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Termination of Alliance and Settlement With Sanofi – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lexicon Pharma up as CEO buys shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Rose 18% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $359.20 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Carnival Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Bears Strike After Thomas Cook Collapse – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 17.79% above currents $47.9 stock price. Carnival Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

