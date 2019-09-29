Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparison side by side

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 -1.25 31.49M -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Zogenix Inc. 70,573,733.75% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 89.23% upside potential. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 43.29% and its consensus target price is $58.75. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.