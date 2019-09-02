Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 245.81 N/A -2.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 854.55% and an $12.6 average target price. Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $85.33, which is potential 57.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.