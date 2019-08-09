Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|3.17
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, with potential upside of 884.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
