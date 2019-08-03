Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 2.97 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 950.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.