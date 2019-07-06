Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 165.02% at a $16.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.