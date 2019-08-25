Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 869.23% at a $12.6 consensus target price. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 68.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Prevail Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.