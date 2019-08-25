Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.22
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 869.23% at a $12.6 consensus target price. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 68.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Prevail Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
