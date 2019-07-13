Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 168.87% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.3% respectively. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ObsEva SA had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.