Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.40% -33.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus target price of $16.67, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 192.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

A beta of 0.63 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.