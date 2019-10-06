Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.37 20.16M -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,015,559.88% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 87.86%. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 65.07% and its average target price is $56.75. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.