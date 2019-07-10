Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.18 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 165.45% at a $16.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 31.59% and its consensus price target is $20.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.