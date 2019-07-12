Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 168.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.