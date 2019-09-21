Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.25, while its potential upside is 300.28%. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 168.82% and its average price target is $42.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.