Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.81
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.79 beta indicates that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.25, while its potential upside is 300.28%. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 168.82% and its average price target is $42.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
