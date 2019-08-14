Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.61 N/A -0.95 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. In other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$12.6 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 763.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.