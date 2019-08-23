Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.28 N/A -0.95 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 850.94% and an $12.6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 16.8%. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.