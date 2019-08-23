Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.28
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 850.94% and an $12.6 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 16.8%. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
