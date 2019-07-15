Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding By $721,515

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. It closed at $6.2 lastly. It is down 31.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXRX); 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Sees Improvements in Diarrhea Severity and Nutritional Status With XERMELO; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 03/04/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Pipeline Progress at R&d Day on April 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 46C

Stepstone Group Lp decreased Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Stepstone Group Lp holds 212,004 shares with $3.25 million value, down from 260,105 last quarter. Fidus Invt Corp now has $399.36M valuation. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. It is down 17.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity. Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. also bought $43,688 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 5,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 0.06% or 58,075 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 190,670 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 12,487 shares. Regions Fin Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 85,420 shares. Novare Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 315,381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barnett And Company Inc has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 11,828 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 14,410 shares. West Family Investments Inc stated it has 620,824 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 12,294 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Muzinich & holds 250,505 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 4. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $658.89 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.