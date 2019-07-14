Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (CFWFF) Shorts Decreased By 0.12%

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. It closed at $6.2 lastly. It is down 31.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON: PATIENTS ALSO HAD REDUCED U5-HIAA LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Sees Improvements in Diarrhea Severity and Nutritional Status With XERMELO; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New XERMELO® (Telotristat Ethyl) Data in Clinical Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 40c

CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. CFWFF’s SI was 3.97 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 3.97 million shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 298 days are for CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s short sellers to cover CFWFF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.0283 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6283. About 200 shares traded. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calfrac Gets A Short-Term Breather; But The Long Term Woes Are Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calfrac’s True Challenge Lies In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calfrac: Q2 2018 Solid But Guidance Gives Concern – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calfrac: Wilks Brothers Push For A Sale Of The U.S. Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $238.59 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gabelli on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rating on Monday, March 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $34 target. Wedbush maintained Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $658.89 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Lost 28.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.