Levin Capital Strategies LP Stake in At&T (T) Cut as Shares Rose; Intact Investment Management Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Upped by $1.77 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 170.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 35,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 2.60 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 35,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 170,512 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 205,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 8.10 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,000 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 15,612 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.07% or 2,005 shares. Tdam Usa has 305,127 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested in 131,051 shares or 0.67% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt reported 2.46% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Smead Cap has 2.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 838,470 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has 6,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Lc stated it has 28,862 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Invest Advisors has 11,575 shares. Gp Inc One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & Company reported 296,290 shares. Hartford Financial Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Op-ed: Purchasing Anadarko is a bad move for Occidental Petroleum – Houston Business Journal” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carl Icahn aims to replace Occidental Petroleum board members over Anadarko deal – Houston Business Journal” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Blue-Chip Large-Cap Stocks That All Yield a Massive 7% or More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Have Soared 30% or More This Year – Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will HBO Max Solve AT&T’s Retention Problem? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “At This Point, NIO Stock Isnâ€™t Much More Than a Lottery Ticket Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capri Holdings Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.55% or 1.81 million shares. Management Company holds 29,520 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 677,685 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Becker Cap Inc owns 1.82 million shares. Argyle Mgmt Inc has 1.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 156,622 shares. 1St Source National Bank reported 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duncker Streett reported 121,488 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp invested in 8,536 shares. Sabal Tru has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Mcclain owns 414,210 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advisors reported 69,122 shares.