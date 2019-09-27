Levin Capital Strategies LP Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Raised by $446,500; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25 million, up from 105,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 5.22M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 07/03/2018 - MERCK & CO - CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.45M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 3.99M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit; 03/04/2018 – GM Throws Wrench in U.S. Auto Sales by Deserting Monthly Reports; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote after new wage agreement; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Liquidity Quarter End $31.3B; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 201; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER IMPORTS HAVE ERODED DOMESTIC AUTO INDUSTRY, WEAKENED NATIONAL SECURITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 5,800 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Secs reported 0.76% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 182,814 shares. 66 are owned by First Personal Financial. Patten Patten Tn invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ajo Lp holds 372,160 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 466,338 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Llc has 64,729 shares. Coldstream Capital Inc has 7,791 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has 0.21% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Signaturefd Lc reported 14,919 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 106,845 shares in its portfolio.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 32,310 shares to 68,375 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,267 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know About The UAW Strike Possibility At The Big 3 Automakers – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why the UAW Hasn’t Given Up Its General Motors Strike – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GM calls on Alexa to give vehicles more skills – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM strike likely to continue into weekend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “GM Backs Off on Decision to Make Union Pay Workersâ€™ Health Care Costs; Other Issues Unresolved – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prentiss Smith & Inc reported 5,942 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Alpine Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,000 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 5,314 shares. Winch Advisory Services reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ally Fincl accumulated 15,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 239,302 shares. Stanley holds 0.27% or 15,438 shares in its portfolio. 58,946 are held by Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership. Sather Fincl Group reported 3,100 shares stake. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0% or 16,208 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 14,753 shares. Hilltop owns 28,142 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,775 shares. Bruce & Inc reported 3.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Bancorp reported 6,923 shares stake.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was bought by Schumacher Laura J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares.