Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $664,875; Churchill Management Has Boosted Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $634,698

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 8,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 52,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 14,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 81,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 95,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 185.99% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,150 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 1.14 million shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 926,349 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 111,720 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 36 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Ckw Fincl Group Inc, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.26% or 24,524 shares. Blair William Il invested in 42,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 296,167 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clean Yield holds 1,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1.18M shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company News for Sep 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Boeing, Starbucks & 3M – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.