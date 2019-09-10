Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Novagold Resources (NG) Position by $560,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Declined, Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered by $1.44 Million Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 8,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 45,488 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 54,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 365,760 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company's stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 2.46 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 715,194 shares to 283,568 shares, valued at $28.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 14,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,195 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).