Levin Capital Strategies LP Increases Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS); Fosun International LTD Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $520,000 as Stock Price Declined

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 35,120 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 48,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 119,181 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 288,357 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39,000 shares to 101,323 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 6.52 million shares to 205,938 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 965,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,555 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cooper Standard retools commodity purchasing structure – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 75% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Pnc Finance Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 169,653 shares. 22,033 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amer Grp owns 13,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 305,362 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Lsv Asset has invested 0.07% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 239,354 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 39,894 shares. 312,494 were reported by Schroder Invest Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 6,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 36 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada.