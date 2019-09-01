Levin Capital Strategies LP Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $12.41 Million; Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Boosted Stake by $562,766

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 6,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 40,806 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 33,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 319,152 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6,609 shares to 128,945 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 7,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,368 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 715,194 shares to 283,568 shares, valued at $28.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,115 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).