Levin Capital Strategies LP Holds Holding in Novagold Resources (NG); Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $7.55 Million as Shares Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 76,800 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 2.78 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 14,775 shares to 81,195 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,495 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance Key State Permits while NOVAGOLD Maintains an Excellent Financial Position – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.