Levin Capital Strategies LP Holding in Cott Que (COT) Has Cut by $63.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Price Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised by $790,016 Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 20,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 14,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 3.06 million shares traded or 204.13% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 34,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 1.66M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 4,523 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Da Davidson And holds 2,192 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 39,906 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs has 0.76% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Swedbank has 1.25 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 21,063 shares. Tiedemann reported 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 4,354 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 9 shares. Adams Natural Fund stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 4,474 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 33,797 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares to 193 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) by 19,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,575 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 33,560 shares. Hinson Charles R. had bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701.