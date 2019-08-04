Levin Capital Strategies LP Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Highvista Strategies Has Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 17,535 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 28,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Bonuses (Correct); 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE; 08/05/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO NOT WANT BOB BAKISH TO BE ANY PART OF DEAL: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $427.30 million for 11.05 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.