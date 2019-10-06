Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Position by $1.48 Million; Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted by $6.23 Million Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 36,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 159,533 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 122,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 251,365 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 76,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 375,971 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, up from 299,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nike Stock Hits an All-Time High – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: BBY, FSLY, LULU – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Free Cash Flow Valuation: Just Do It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,415 shares to 714,324 shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,145 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Macquarie Infrastructure Stock Just Dropped 10% – The Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Modern Aviation Complements Senior Management Team with the Appointment of New CFO and Controller – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Spectre x360 13: The New Standard for Premium – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,426 shares to 170,512 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 281,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

