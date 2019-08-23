Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Its Amber Rd (AMBR) Stake by $308,984; Flippin Bruce & Porter Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $525,360; Shares Declined

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 147,632 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 141,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 38,623 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 166,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 4,579 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company reported 114,955 shares. 10.19M are owned by Fayez Sarofim. 38,548 are held by One Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Japan-based Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 403,661 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc holds 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.32 million shares. Culbertson A N And has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bell Bancorporation holds 42,750 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Com holds 1.01% or 39,135 shares. 11,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Stearns Grp reported 33,080 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 246,583 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5.36 million shares to 63,736 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,495 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American stated it has 15,190 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 1.49M were accumulated by Blackrock. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Lp reported 2.53% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Vanguard reported 1.29M shares stake. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Harbert Fund Advsr stated it has 3.57% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Prudential Fincl Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,724 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 671,219 shares. Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.16M shares. Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,438 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc has invested 2.61% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Charles Schwab Inc invested in 264,155 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).