Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $2.84 Million; Burney Co Increased By $303,365 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 199.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 1,500 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 2,252 shares with $4.26M value, up from 752 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech

Burney Co increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 7,055 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Burney Co holds 201,089 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 194,034 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $200.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 585 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated reported 297,735 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 16,165 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Coastline Trust invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Fin Serv Gp accumulated 512 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 197 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 2.33% or 68,188 shares. Northeast Management reported 5.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,314 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Freestone Holding Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,744 shares. Pictet National Bank And Trust invested in 3,507 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Ami Invest reported 283 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation accumulated 2.86% or 6,319 shares. 273,778 are owned by Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Company.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.29% above currents $36.22 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 28. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $3600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 88,215 shares. Schulhoff And holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,753 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 2.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,199 shares. Shoker Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 42,850 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,675 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lynch In stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telos Mgmt invested in 16,447 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability holds 1.02% or 38,012 shares. Cutler Mgmt Lc reported 38,000 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.70 million shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 128,851 shares.

