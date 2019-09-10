Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $127.13 Million as Stock Rose; As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Valuation Declined, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Increased Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 60,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 4.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 431,112 shares traded or 72.26% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares to 51,560 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,945 shares to 29,270 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 49,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,390 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).