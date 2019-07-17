Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Marcus Has 1.62 Sentiment

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 88.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,544 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 12,000 shares with $506,000 value, down from 107,544 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 3.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.63B, EST. $1.40B; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat

Marcus Corp (MCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 105 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 65 cut down and sold their stock positions in Marcus Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 19.44 million shares, up from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marcus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 77 New Position: 28.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) stake by 32,607 shares to 119,181 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 2.03 million shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 26,832 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MCS’s profit will be $20.70 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 415.38% EPS growth.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation for 95,672 shares.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.