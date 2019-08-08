Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Raised Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stake by $1.50 Million; Stock Price Rose; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Position by $574,575

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 119,181 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 86,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 34,192 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 283,811 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.22M, up from 279,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 80,021 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,425 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 965,854 shares to 6,555 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,058 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.