Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Raised Its Amber Rd (AMBR) Holding; Enterprise Prods Partns LP (EPD) Market Valuation Rose While Bessemer Group Cut Holding by $897,115

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.88% stake. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc holds 1.65% or 57,500 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,260 shares. Plancorp Ltd stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tortoise Lc accumulated 7.41% or 41.19M shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 9,992 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 29,260 shares. 21 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 2.23 million shares or 3.06% of the stock. 9,028 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. 3.36M were accumulated by Hamlin Capital Mngmt Llc. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 74,623 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 96,564 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Vantage Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.81% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 59,973 shares to 568,701 shares, valued at $79.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,340 shares, and has risen its stake in National Presto Inc (NYSE:NPK).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,957 shares to 493,371 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 14,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,195 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 0.15% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 8,404 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 141,128 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Citigroup reported 12,117 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 58,973 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 22,735 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc accumulated 131,457 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 277,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,030 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 270,136 shares. D E Shaw And owns 267,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 17,480 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 34,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

